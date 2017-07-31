No one has the strength to compete with Modi in 2019 polls: Nitish

"There were corruption
charges and cases were filed by the CBI
(against Lalu Prasad
and family). I had only told them to come out with proper answers. Instead, they made fun of me saying whether I was a CBI
official or the police," he told a press conference.
Kumar said that he had never sought a clarification but wanted them (Lalu Prasad
and family) to answer the queries raised regarding corruption.
"Laluji did not give any clarification on corruption
charges. How could I remain silent as I talked about zero tolerance on corruption?
Now I have a feeling that they did not have a proper answer," he said.
Kumar also spoke highly about Prime Minister Narendra Modi
saying "Nobody has the strength to compete with Modiji".
Noting that the RJD
had made objectionable statements against Modi, he said, "I had tolerated every criticism for the sake of the 'mahagatbandhan'.
But none from the JD(U) had said anything against RJD's supreme leader." On secularism, Kumar said that he did not need any certificate from anybody on the issue.
"What does secularism
mean? Does secularism
mean making property worth thousands of crores?" he asked.
On the issue of the vice-presidential election, Kumar said that the JD(U) will support the candidature of Gopal Krishna Gandhi.
"We have already given our word to him."
