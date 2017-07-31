No one has the strength to compete with Modi in 2019 polls: Nitish

on Monday said he had no option but to walk out of the as continuing in it would have meant compromising with



"There were charges and cases were filed by the (against and family). I had only told them to come out with proper answers. Instead, they made fun of me saying whether I was a official or the police," he told a press conference.





Kumar said that he had never sought a clarification but wanted them ( and family) to answer the queries raised regarding

"Laluji did not give any clarification on charges. How could I remain silent as I talked about zero tolerance on Now I have a feeling that they did not have a proper answer," he said.



Kumar also spoke highly about Prime Minister saying "Nobody has the strength to compete with Modiji".



Noting that the had made objectionable statements against Modi, he said, "I had tolerated every criticism for the sake of the 'mahagatbandhan'.



But none from the JD(U) had said anything against RJD's supreme leader." On secularism, Kumar said that he did not need any certificate from anybody on the issue.



"What does mean? Does mean making property worth thousands of crores?" he asked.



On the issue of the vice-presidential election, Kumar said that the JD(U) will support the candidature of

"We have already given our word to him."