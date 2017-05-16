No political patronage to criminals: CM Adityanath in UP assembly session

No one will be allowed to commit in political patronage in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi on Tuesday said.

"Everyone in the state knows that there is improvement in and order," he said while replying to a question raised by SP member Nitin Agarwal during the

"No one will be allowed to commit in political patronage in the state and those committing will be treated as criminals. There will be no discrimination," he said.

On being asked by Legislature Party leader Lalji Verma about number of incidents of murder, rape, dacoity and loot in the past two months, he said, "Give us one year. You might not accept here due to political reasons but you and your family must be feeling the change."

However, dissatisfied with the reply, the members staged a walkout.

SP Legislature Party leader Ram Govind Chowdhury, however, alleged that there was spurt in the number of crimes after the came to power.

"When a child has polio after birth its difficult to treat," Chowdhury said, pointing to bad and order after the formed government.

He was countered by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna, who said that in the earlier regime it was not polio but the entire body was diseased and the present government would treat it.

Chowdhury, while appreciating Yogi for his efforts, alleged that his ministers were not giving correct replies to defame him and staged a walkout with the SP members.