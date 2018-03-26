Nominated BJP MLAs claim they were denied entry into Pondy assembly

The three MLAs, whose nomination to the assembly by the Centre was upheld by the recently, claimed they were denied entry into the House by the police on the opening day of a brief session here on Monday.

The nominated members V Saminathan, K G Shankar and S Selvaganapthy said they were prevented by the police, who were posted both inside and outside the assembly premises, from entering the House.

Lt Governor Kiran Bedi delivered the customary address in the assembly.

The three MLAs, later along with their supporters squatted on the road outside the campus and raised slogans against the police.

While squatting, one of the agitating members, Shankar, was suddenly taken ill and had to be rushed to the government general hospital located near the assembly.

The trio's nomination had earlier been rejected by Speaker V Vaithilingam.

The Speaker, through a communication to the members yesterday, had said that he was not heard by the on the issue of their nomination by the Centre and, accordingly, he stuck to his November 12 order last year, rejecting their nomination.

The Speaker had taken the stand that the "natural justice was not observed" in adjudication of the issue of their nomination.

Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, meanwhile today, tabled a resolution in the House saying that the government would soon file an appeal in the Supreme Court, challenging the High Court order.

The resolution was adopted unanimously by the House at the end of a detailed discussion.

The members who participated in the debate said there should be protection of the rights and privileges of the elected government here.

Another unanimous resolution urged the Centre to constitute the Cauvery Management Board (CMB) and the Monitoring Commission in keeping with the directives of the Supreme Court on sharing of the river water.

The Karaikal region of is entitled to seven tmc feet of water from the river system.

Tabling the resolution, the chief minister said the centre should set up the board as per the court order. No other body would be acceptable to ensure the availability of river water for the delta farmers, he added.

He said his government is duty-bound to take care of the interest of the Karaikal. farmers.

He termed as 'untrue and unacceptable' the opposition AIADMK leader A Anbalagan's charges that the government was not insisting upon the Centre to form the CMB only because there was a Congress government in Karnataka.

"We will give no room for political passions and would insist upon our rights," Narayanasamy said.

