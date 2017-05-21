Not aware of any meeting between Rajinikant and PM Modi: M Venkaiah Naidu

Union Minister M on Sunday said he was not aware of any possible meeting between actor Rajnikanth and Prime Minister

"Rajnikanth is a great actor. Modi is a great leader. If he wants to meet the Prime Minister, there is no problem", Naidu told reporters in Bengaluru.

He also pitched for an end to factionalism within to provide a stable government in and fulfil the promises of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

The Centre wants factionalism in to be sorted out to ensure a stable government to fulfil the promises made by Jayalalithaa to the people, he said.

The Centre would not interfere in the internal matters of AIADMK, but only wished for a stable government in Tamil Nadu, Naidu said.

He said the had not made any choice between O Panneerselvam and K Palaniswami. "We have no preference," he said.