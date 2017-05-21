Not aware of any meeting between Rajinikant and PM Modi: M Venkaiah Naidu

Union Minister M Venkaiah Naidu
on Sunday said he was not aware of any possible meeting between actor Rajnikanth and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
"Rajnikanth is a great actor. Modi is a great leader. If he wants to meet the Prime Minister, there is no problem", Naidu told reporters in Bengaluru.
He also pitched for an end to factionalism within AIADMK
to provide a stable government in Tamil Nadu
and fulfil the promises of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.
The Centre wants factionalism in AIADMK
to be sorted out to ensure a stable government to fulfil the promises made by Jayalalithaa to the Tamil Nadu
people, he said.
The Centre would not interfere in the internal matters of AIADMK, but only wished for a stable government in Tamil Nadu, Naidu said.
He said the BJP
had not made any choice between O Panneerselvam and K Palaniswami. "We have no preference," he said.
