TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National

Watch: Opposition disrupts UP assembly session over law & order issue
Business Standard

Not in race for PM post in 2019, says Nitish Kumar

The Janata Dal-United (JD-U) leader said he had no personal aspiration for the post

IANS  |  Patna 

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar presents a memento to Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh at a meeting in Patna on Tuesday. Photo: PTI
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar presents a memento to Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh at a meeting in Patna on Tuesday. Photo: PTI

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday said that he is not in the race for the post of Prime Minister in 2019 elections.

The Janata Dal-United (JD-U) leader said he had no personal aspiration for the post.

"I am not a contestant for the post of PM in 2019 general elections. My party is a small one. I was given the mandate to run Bihar," Nitish Kumar told the media here.

When asked about reports of a move to form a grand alliance of non-BJP parties ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the Chief Minister said opposition parties should be united at the national level.

"Like Bihar's Grand Alliance, there is a need for the unity of all non-BJP parties."

"Anyone can emerge as a candidate for the top post if he or she has a capacity for it. The candidate for the PM post will come before the people at the right time," he said.

"Modi had emerged as a candidate for the top post in 2014 because he was capable of it as per people's wishes," Nitish said.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Not in race for PM post in 2019, says Nitish Kumar

The Janata Dal-United (JD-U) leader said he had no personal aspiration for the post

The Janata Dal-United (JD-U) leader said he had no personal aspiration for the post
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday said that he is not in the race for the post of Prime Minister in 2019 elections.

The Janata Dal-United (JD-U) leader said he had no personal aspiration for the post.

"I am not a contestant for the post of PM in 2019 general elections. My party is a small one. I was given the mandate to run Bihar," Nitish Kumar told the media here.

When asked about reports of a move to form a grand alliance of non-BJP parties ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the Chief Minister said opposition parties should be united at the national level.

"Like Bihar's Grand Alliance, there is a need for the unity of all non-BJP parties."

"Anyone can emerge as a candidate for the top post if he or she has a capacity for it. The candidate for the PM post will come before the people at the right time," he said.

"Modi had emerged as a candidate for the top post in 2014 because he was capable of it as per people's wishes," Nitish said.
 image
Business Standard
177 22

Not in race for PM post in 2019, says Nitish Kumar

The Janata Dal-United (JD-U) leader said he had no personal aspiration for the post

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday said that he is not in the race for the post of Prime Minister in 2019 elections.

The Janata Dal-United (JD-U) leader said he had no personal aspiration for the post.

"I am not a contestant for the post of PM in 2019 general elections. My party is a small one. I was given the mandate to run Bihar," Nitish Kumar told the media here.

When asked about reports of a move to form a grand alliance of non-BJP parties ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the Chief Minister said opposition parties should be united at the national level.

"Like Bihar's Grand Alliance, there is a need for the unity of all non-BJP parties."

"Anyone can emerge as a candidate for the top post if he or she has a capacity for it. The candidate for the PM post will come before the people at the right time," he said.

"Modi had emerged as a candidate for the top post in 2014 because he was capable of it as per people's wishes," Nitish said.

image
Business Standard
177 22