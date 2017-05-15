Not in race for PM post in 2019, says Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister on Monday said that he is not in the race for the post of Prime Minister in 2019 elections.

The (JD-U) leader said he had no personal aspiration for the post.

"I am not a contestant for the post of PM in 2019 general elections. My party is a small one. I was given the mandate to run Bihar," told the media here.

When asked about reports of a move to form a grand alliance of non- parties ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the Chief Minister said opposition parties should be united at the level.

"Like Bihar's Grand Alliance, there is a need for the unity of all non- parties."

"Anyone can emerge as a candidate for the top post if he or she has a capacity for it. The candidate for the PM post will come before the people at the right time," he said.

"Modi had emerged as a candidate for the top post in 2014 because he was capable of it as per people's wishes," Nitish said.