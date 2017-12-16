Not me, my mother will contest from Rae Bareli: Priyanka Gandhi

Vadra on Saturday scotched speculation about retiring from politics, saying her mother will fight from her Lok Sabha constituency of in Uttar Pradesh in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Asked if she would contest from in 2019, Priyanka told NDTV: "There is no question of my contesting ....my mother (Sonia) will be contesting from "

Priyanka's remarks assume significance against the backdrop of Sonia's comments on Friday that it was time for her now to retire. It triggered speculation and the party issued a clarification that she has retired only as President and not from

Replying to other questions, she said "My mother is the bravest woman I have seen. She faced a lot of difficulties."

Asked about taking over, Priyanka said: "This is a proud moment for me."

Priyanka was accompanied by her husband Robert Vadra at the ceremony in AICC where formally assumed office as President.