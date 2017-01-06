Note ban to help Modi govt spend over Rs 5 lakh cr for the poor: Amit Shah

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Thursday claimed that government's demonetisation decision and the push towards "less cash" economy would lead to increased revenue, which would enable the government to spend more on development projects and poor friendly schemes. He said BJP was on course to win elections in all the five states scheduled to go to polls in February and March.

Delivering his inaugural address at the opening day of the two-day meeting here, Shah said the government expenditure on development projects in recent years is on average between Rs 4.1 lakh crore to 4.7 lakh crore from a of Rs 18-19 lakh crore.



"If you don't increase net, you will rule the way earlier rulers have ruled, and unable to make a difference," Prakash Javadekar, senior party leader and union minister, quoting from Shah's speech, said. Shah's comments come barely a month before the presentation of the General by Finance Minister on February 1.

The meeting also passed a political resolution and party's parliamentary board "felicitated" the PM for providing "historic" leadership in recent months, particularly as the Indian Army launched "surgical strikes" on militant camps on the Line of Control after the Uri terror attack of September 18, and the decision to demonetize Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 notes.

In his speech, Shah said the people of India gave Modi a historic mandate in 2014 to make a real difference, especially to the lives of the poor. He said note ban has even forced a person in Pakistan involved in the printing of fake Indian to commit suicide, and that the move has destroyed terrorism and Naxalism.

In the context of note ban, the BJP chief said "decisions have to be taken with a long-term view", and stressed that large majority of the people, despite having faced difficulties, stood by Modi government's decision.

The national executive meeting comes three months after the BJP's national council meeting in Kozhikode on September 23 to 25, where the Uri terror attack of September 18, in which over 20 Indian soldiers were killed, had dominated the proceedings. It was also the time when rival political parties were questioning the PM for not delivering on his promise to crack down on black money. Shah said the 'surgical strike' and 'note ban' decisions have left the opposition clueless.

He told the national executive, which comprises over 100 party leaders from across the country, that the BJP will win elections in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and even Manipur.

The party chief said the party has selected 2031 party workers who will devote their next 12 months in the little over 200-seats that the National Democratic Alliance had lost in 2014. The BJP plan is to compensate its potential losses in its catchment area of UP, Bihar and rest of the north Indian states in 2019 by victories on seats its lost in 2014.

As many as 1.6 lakh party workers would spend a fortnight in each of the country's polling booths to spread the word about Modi government's poor welfare schemes.