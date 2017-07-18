Now, I do not belong to any party: Vice President nominee Venkaiah Naidu

NDA's Vice President candidate M on Tuesday said if elected he would work to strengthen the Parliamentary democratic system and uphold the traditions and dignity of the office.

"I am clear about the responsibility of the Vice President's post. I will, of course, endeavour to strengthen the parliamentary democratic system and I will uphold the traditions and standards set by my worthy predecessors and the dignity of the office of Vice President," Naidu told the media shortly after filing his nomination papers in Parliament house.



He also said, "Now, I do not belong to any party".

At the time of the nomination Naidu was accompanied by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, veteran leader L.K. Advani, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, President Amit Shah and several other senior leaders.