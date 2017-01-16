Now, voters can take selfies at polling booths at Agra in UP elections 2017

TRENDING ON BS
IANS  |  Agra 

Voters showing their inked finger marks after casting vote in a polling station File photo
Voters can now take pictures of themselves after casting their vote as there will be selfie- points at 73 model polling centres in Agra district of Uttar Pradesh.

The centres will also have welcome gates, lounges, facilities for drinking water and wash rooms, and will also provide wheel chairs for senior citizens.

A large number of voluntary groups are mobilising voters and campaigning for free and fair elections.

"Wake Up Agra" President Shishir Bhagat said for a clean and efficient government in the state "we have to mobilise and sensitise all sections to ensure the right candidates win the elections and we get a government we deserve."

A campaign by Lok Swar President Rajiv Gupta in collaboration with Golden Age organisation through posters is picking up momentum, while civil defence volunteers are organising meetings in colonies and holding rallies to mobilise voters.

