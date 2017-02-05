O Panneerselvam urged me to become Chief Minister: Sasikala Natarajan

All Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIDMK) general secretary on Sunday admitted that she was pursued by to become the next chief minister of Tamil Nadu.

"Following the demise of Amma (J Jayalalithaa), it was who urged me first to take charge as the general secretary of AIADMK. It was Panneerselvam who again insisted first, that I become the Chief Minister of the state," Sasikala told ANI.

This latest development came hours after incumbent Chief Minister Panneerselvam proposed the name of Natarajan as the leader of legislature party leader.

" chief aka 'Chinamma' all set to become the next Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. MLAs elect as legislative party leader. Current Chief Minister proposed the name of Chinnamma (Sasikala Natarajan) as the leader of Legislature Party Leader," said in a statement.

Speculations were rife that party general secretary Sasikala would be chosen as the new legislative party leader - paving the way for her to assume the chief minister's mantle. Though many party leaders favour such a move, a few believe Panneerselvam should be retained because he is doing a good job at the helm of affairs.

Earlier, Rajya Sabha MP Sasikala Pushpa and leader K C Palaniswamy complained to the Election Commission (EC) that Sasikala's appointment as the party's interim general secretary had been carried out in an undemocratic manner.

The Election Commission issued a notice to the AIADMK, seeking clarifications in this regard.

Sasikala will be the third woman Chief Minister of after Janaki Ramachandran and Jayalalithaa.