O Pannerselvam and MK Stalin share a very political relationship, says DMK

PM Modi's 'raincoat' barb: Congress says it has disturbed everybody
ANI  |  Chennai 

Since incumbent Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu O Pannerselvam openly revolted at the memorial of late J Jayalalithaa, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazagham (AIADMK) General Secretary VK Sasikala has been blaming Dravida Munnetra Kazagham (DMK) for causing a rift in the party and has even said she saw the opposition party leader MK Stalin and Pannerselvam exchanging smile and warmth in a recent assembly session.

Clarifying their position in the political upheaval in the state, the DMK said Pannerselvam and Stalin share a very political relationship.

"Pannerselvam and Stalin sit on the opposite sides. They share a very political relationship. If the government does good, we appreciate it. If it does something bad, we criticise it. It's a normal thing," DMK leader TKS Elangovan told ANI.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Panneerselvam. Photo: PTI
The Congress too jumped in the fire and blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the political upheaval in the state.

Elangovan said it's not completely wrong if the Congress blames the BJP.

"Congress is quoting the incidents that happened in Uttarakhand and other states. When there is a role of BJP in toppling the governments there, they have a right to say that BJP is playing a role in doing that here as well," Elangovan quoted.

Earlier, AIADMK members landed in Delhi to ask President Pranab Mukherjee for his intervention in bringing political stability in Tamil Nadu.

On Tuesday, moments after Sasikala addressed the media outside her Poes Garden residence and said the party will 'surely' remove Pannerselvam from all positions in the party, the incumbent Chief Minister hit back and said nobody can take the post of treasurer from him as he was appointed by late J Jayalalithaa 10 years back.

The midnight drama in the AIADMK unfolded minutes after Pannerselvam was removed from the post of party's treasurer. Sasikala waved and flashed victory sign to her supporters at her Poes Garden residence and said she had not forced Pannerselvam for anything.

