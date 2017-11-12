JUST IN
Odisha's unorganised sector workers to get ID cards, social security cover

Identity cards to be made available over a period of two-three months

Press Trust of India  |  Bhubaneswar 

Naveen Patnaik
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday said all workers engaged in the unorganised sector across the state would be given identity cards and covered under social security schemes.

All workers in the unorganised sector, starting from domestic helpers, transport workers, vendors and all labourers will be provided with identity cards," Patnaik said at a convention of 'Biju Shramik Samukhya' in Bhubaneswar.

Asserting that Biju Janata Dal (BJD) believes in action and not in words, the chief minister said all the workers, including those in the unorganised sector, would be included in the social security schemes.

This apart, special social security measures would be provided to women working in the unorganised sector across the state, Patnaik said at the meeting organised by Biju Janata Dal Labour Front.

Patnaik said the workers are being provided with pucca (cement) houses and rented houses in towns and Odisha's labour welfare measures have become a model for the rest of the country.

State Women and Child Development Minister, Prafulla Samal said the convention was organised with an aim to ensure proper social security of the workers in the unorganised sector and provide them with minimum wages.

BJD labour front General Secretary Subash Singh said labourers in the unorganised sector would be provided with identity cards in 2-3 months. It would enable them to avail the benefits of social security schemes, he said.
First Published: Sun, November 12 2017. 21:13 IST

