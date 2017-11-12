Odisha's unorganised sector workers to get ID cards, social security cover

All workers in the unorganised sector, starting from domestic helpers, transport workers, vendors and all labourers will be provided with identity cards," Patnaik
said at a convention of 'Biju Shramik Samukhya' in Bhubaneswar.
Asserting that Biju Janata Dal
(BJD) believes in action and not in words, the chief minister said all the workers, including those in the unorganised sector, would be included in the social security
schemes.
Patnaik
said the workers are being provided with pucca
(cement) houses and rented houses in towns and Odisha's labour welfare measures have become a model for the rest of the country.
State Women and Child Development Minister, Prafulla Samal said the convention was organised with an aim to ensure proper social security
of the workers in the unorganised sector
and provide them with minimum wages.
BJD labour front General Secretary Subash Singh said labourers in the unorganised sector
would be provided with identity cards in 2-3 months. It would enable them to avail the benefits of social security
schemes, he said.
