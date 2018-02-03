Of Manmohan's masterclass, TMC's muscle-flexing & Rahul's UP alliance hint

The highlights of Thursday evening’s meeting of the Opposition parties were leaders getting a masterclass from former prime minister on the “fiscal indiscipline” of the Union Budget, and Congress President stressing how an electoral understanding in Uttar Pradesh among opposition was a necessity if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were to be defeated in the Lok Sabha polls. Of the potential Uttar Pradesh allies, Samajwadi Party (SP)’s Ram Gopal Yadav attended the meeting, but Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) didn’t send any of its representatives. Some of the parties, including the Trinamool Congress, had wanted the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to also be present, but the Congress party had sent out the invites as the meeting was convened by UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi. However, in the Rajya Sabha on Friday, the Congress added its voice to AAP’s protests over the sealing drive in Delhi. As AAP members entered the well of the House, Congress and Trinamool Congress members stood up to demand the Centre intervene to bring relief to shopkeepers. “The government should answer how they are throwing out poor shopkeepers on the roads,” Leader of the Opposition, senior Congress leader, Ghulam Nabi Azad said. Continued protests forced the chair to adjourn the House. Opposition sources said this was evidence of better floor coordination among opposition parties, which was agreed upon during Thursday’s meeting. At the meeting, former prime minister Singh spoke for a mere seven minutes to explain to the gathering the salient features of the Budget presented by Finance Minister earlier that day. An opposition leader who attended the meeting said Singh’s “masterclass was no rhetoric and based purely on facts”. Singh, according to sources, told other leaders that the Modi government has failed to maintain fiscal discipline, and it remained to be seen where it would find finances for the ambitious schemes it has announced. Congress President said people no longer believed the BJP “propaganda” and have seen through its promise of “better days”. He acknowledged the “reality” that in certain states the Congress and some of the regional parties were rivals, but they needed to come together on a broad platform to defeat the BJP. said the opposition should have an electoral understanding in UP.

There were also hints that the Congress was looking at an alliance with the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) in Assam.