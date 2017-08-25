JUST IN
Office of Profit case: 12 AAP MLAs move Delhi HC against EC proceedings

In June, in a major setback, the EC rejected pleas of 21 AAP legislators to drop case

ANI  |  New Delhi 

As many as 12 Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs on Friday moved the Delhi High Court to challenge the decision of the Election Commission (EC) to continue the hearing on a complaint against them for holding Office of Profit.

In June, in a major setback for AAP, the poll panel rejected the pleas of 21 AAP legislators to drop the Office of Profit case filed against them.

The MLAs are facing prospects of disqualification for allegedly holding Office of Profit.

Earlier in the first week of August, eight AAP MLAs had approached the court over the same, whose plea is scheduled to be heard on November 21.

The proceedings were dropped against AAP MLA Jarnail Singh after he resigned as the Rajouri Garden MLA to contest the Punjab Assembly polls.

The EC had also made it clear that the Delhi High Court order to set aside their appointments would not come in the way of the poll panel while deciding their disqualification as "the MLAs held the posts de facto".

In November, the EC on Wednesday has sent notices to 27 AAP MLAs for allegedly holding offices of profit.

