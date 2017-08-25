Office of Profit case: 12 AAP MLAs move Delhi HC against EC proceedings

As many as 12 (AAP) MLAs on Friday moved the to challenge the decision of the (EC) to continue the hearing on a complaint against them for holding

In June, in a major setback for AAP, the poll panel rejected the pleas of 21 legislators to drop the case filed against them.

The MLAs are facing prospects of disqualification for allegedly holding

Earlier in the first week of August, eight MLAs had approached the court over the same, whose plea is scheduled to be heard on November 21.

The proceedings were dropped against MLA Jarnail Singh after he resigned as the Rajouri Garden MLA to contest the Assembly polls.

The had also made it clear that the order to set aside their appointments would not come in the way of the poll panel while deciding their disqualification as "the MLAs held the posts de facto".

In November, the on Wednesday has sent notices to 27 MLAs for allegedly holding offices of profit.