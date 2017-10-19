On Diwali Mulayam, Akhilesh, Shivpal together in native Saifai

Party (SP) president was seen with his father Yadav and uncle in here on the occasion of



While there has been friction between the members of the SP's dominant clan in recent past, party veteran Yadav claimed today that there was "no discord".



"My entire family is united and there is no discord. This is the reason that we have come to the village (Saifai) to celebrate Diwali," Yadav said.-- the native place of the clan -- witnessed Akhilesh Yadav, Yadav, Shivpal Yadav, MPs Dharmendra Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav interacting with each other for nearly two hours.SP's principal general secretary Ramgopal Yadav, who had Yadav yesterday, however, did not participate in today's meeting.After the nearly two-hour-long meeting, all the clan members came out and sat in the lawn. and were part of the group even though they were not seen sitting next to each other, as there was a gap of a few chairs between them.said, "Our entire family is one," as he moved ahead.On October 5, was unanimously re-elected as the Party's president for a five-year term, consolidating his grip over the party even as Yadav and appeared sidelined.His re-election was announced by senior leader Ram Gopal Yadav at the convention in Agra. The party's constitution was amended to extend the tenure of the party chief to five years from the earlier three.Both Yadav and skipped the event just as they had stayed away from the state executive meeting of the party in Lucknow on September 23.had personally invited his father for the convention. In his address the former UP chief minister had said, "I requested 'netaji' (Mulayam) to attend the convention. Everyone would have liked it (his presence).""I talked to him...before coming to the convention. I told him that it is a big convention and amendments in the party constitution will also be passed and without your blessings the party cannot progress," he had said.had claimed that Yadav, "has given blessings to all of us" over phone and wished that the party is strengthened in UP and throughout the country.The has witnessed a bitter feud between and and this infighting adversely affected the party during the UP Assembly polls in which it performed poorly earlier this year.