One year of Yogi govt: Bypoll debacle upsets Adityanath's applecart

Since the day was administered the oath of Chief Minister’s office on March 19, 2017, it had been a virtual dream run until his applecart was upset by the bypoll shocker in his pocket borough of Gorakhpur. The bypoll defeat in Gorakhpur and Phulpur parliamentary constituencies took the wind off the sail of the Adityanath government, which had been pompously gearing up for grandiose celebration to mark the first year in office. The bitter aftertaste over the defeat at the hands of the (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) combine has understandably deflated the exuberance of the ruling (BJP) regime. The successful organisation of UP Investors Summit 2018 in Lucknow, which saw the presence of Prime Minister and signing of memorandums of understanding (MoU) worth almost Rs 4.68 trillion, had elevated the stature of Adityanath, who was over confident of scoring the win in the parliamentary bypoll. Over the past year, not only did the monk-turned-politician saw his political stock soar, but under his stewardship the ruling had successfully kept the opposition parties on the brink, winning 14 of the 16 UP mayoral seats in the urban civic body polls a few months back. Adityanath had not only toured the state extensively but was the most sought after leader to hit the poll campaign trail in other states. He addressed a number of election rallies in Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Tripura etc while participating in several party functions in Karnataka, Kerala, Chhattisgarh etc. He also fulfilled BJP’s flagship pre-poll promise of crop of about Rs 360 billion, purported to benefit 8.6 million small and marginal farmers. However, so far only about Rs 210 billion had been distributed among farmers. The constitution of the anti-Romeo squad, clamp down upon illegal slaughter houses, anti-land mafia drive, tough stance against criminals, a free hand to police to deal with criminal etc are some of the major steps taken by the Adityanath government in his one year rule. Soon after coming to power, the state government had sent a terse message to the state bureaucracy about improving their work culture else face the music. While it had the requisite impact in the first few months, later things were back to square one as the CM got busy with election canvassing in other states and lethargy set in among party leaders and government functionaries. Adityanath had instituted an inquiry against several infrastructure projects undertaken during the previous government over alleged irregularities including Agra-Lucknow Expressway, Gomti Riverfront etc, however, it came to a nought, and merely delaying the civil works underway causing cost overruns and inconvenience. He faced the first major challenge in August 2017, when several children died after oxygen supply was cut in the super speciality BRD Medical College, Gorakhpur.

While the government was caught off guard on the issue, the rather insensitive statements by the government spokesperson and ministers further caused embarrassment to the regime.