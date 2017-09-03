Only 1 in 4 rape accused convicted in 2016: National crime data

In 2016, one in four rape cases in India ended in a conviction, the lowest since 2012, according to national crime data. India’s conviction rate for rape, at 25.5 per cent, remains low compared to all cognisable crimes — those that do not require a magistrate’s permission to investigate — under the Indian Penal Code (46.9 per cent in 2015). As a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Panchkula, Haryana, sentenced Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh to 20 years imprisonment, 15 years after the case was registered, we take a look at ...