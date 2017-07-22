Only Bihar's 'mahagathbandhan' can end Modi, BJP's reign: JD (U)

Mamata Banerjee's statement that the (TMC) would launch the ' Bharat Chhodo' movement has created quite a stir, with United saying that the almost all political parties have been trying to do the same.

Speaking to ANI, JD (U) leader KC Tyagi said that it is only Bihar's coalition that can end BJP's reign.

"Talks of opposition's union have been going on for quite a while, but it was Nitish Kumar's Government that won against and by defeating them has showed that only Bihar's coalition can end BJP's reign," he said.

Speaking on the same, JD (U) leader Sharad Yadav said that what is trying to do, parties from all over the nation are attempting for the same.

"Inside and outside the Parliament parties are trying to make a coalition which is still going on and will keep going on," he added.

Addressing the Martyr's Day rally commemorating the 1993 Kolkata firing, Mamata said that the (TMC) would launch the ' Bharat Chhodo' movement on August 9 and accused the Union Government of not allowing the State Governments to work.

Attacking the Government on demonetisation, Mamata called it one of the "biggest scams".

Mamata also accused the Left of supporting the secretly and blamed the Centre for the unrest in Darjeeling by saying that the unrest in the hills "is a game played by Delhi.

The hold the Martyrs' Day rally annually on this day in memory of the 13 youth who were killed in the police firing on this day in 1993.

