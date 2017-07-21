Only BJP, Communists have upheld internal democracy: Amit Shah

Of the 1,650 political parties registered with the (EC), only the (BJP) and the to an extent have upheld internal democracy, President said on Friday.

"All the other parties are dynasties," Shah told a meeting of prominent citizens in Jaipur.

The BJP, he said, was a party with a difference. It was the only party that was based on principles and it had internal democracy in place, he added.

Shah, on a three-day trip of Rajasthan, traced the history of the party and tried to convey how the was different from all others.

"Can anyone of you say who will be the President after me? No one. But regarding the Congress, anyone can predict who will become the President after Soniaji," he said, referring to President

The is the only party where a 'booth karyakarta' can become a President, Shah said, he added, referring to himself.

"Internal democracy in any party is important. It is because of this that in the a tea seller became the Prime Minister."

Political parties without internal democracy and principals cannot govern the country and the states in the right manner, he said.

"Political parties who do not have internal democracy can never contribute towards making democracy stronger in the country."

He said the was the only party where decisions were made on merit. "There are only a few parties which work on principals... The is the main."

He added: "Because of government policies, Rajasthan is out of BIMARU status... Soon you will see Uttar Pradesh coming out of BIMARU status as now we have a government there."

Shah said that although the ruled the country for 70 long years, there were villages even today without electricity.

"Now we will see to it that there is no village left without electricity."

Earlier, Shah presided over a meeting of Rajasthan ministers. It was also attended by Chief Minister and state President Ashok Parnami.

"He took feedback from the ministers and listened to them patiently as each minister gave details of the work done by their ministries," a functionary told IANS.

Shah told the ministers to spread awareness about the Modi government's programmes among the masses.

He also met MLAs, MPs and party leaders and inaugurated an e-library at the office in Jaipur.