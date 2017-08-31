Oppn demands floor test in TN, accuses governor of helping Palaniswami

-
A delegation of opposition parties including the DMK, Congress, CPI and CPI-M met President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday and demanded an immediate floor test in the Tamil Nadu assembly.
The DMK and other opposition parties in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday accused Governor Ch. Vidyasagar Rao of playing a "partisan" role and refusing to convene a meeting of the assembly so that the K. Palaniswami government can be asked to prove its majority.
The opposition parties in Tamil Nadu had been demanding a floor test claiming that the government has been "reduced" to a minority with 22 MLAs owing allegiance to T.T.V. Dinakaran's AIADMK faction.
