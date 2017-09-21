Oppn, RSS affiliates line up protests against govt during Winter Session

The government faces narrative altering next two months. As it brainstorms a policy initiative to spur economic growth, criticism of the government's economic policies is increasing not just from the Opposition and on social media, but within the party and the Sangh Parivar.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) affiliates have let the government know of their concerns on the steep diesel and petrol prices, poor job growth, agrarian distress and the difficulties that traders and small business persons are facing with the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

Protests by affiliates, trade unions affiliated to and farmer groups are set to reach a crescendo during the of

The will hold protests against high diesel and petrol prices in big urban centres on Thursday. The are also planning a huge public rally in southern India. To coincide with the of Parliament, farmer groups, as well trade unions, plan huge public rallies in Delhi from the second week of November.

The affiliated Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh has planned a march to from Ramlila Maidan against the government's economic policies on November 17, said its organisational secretary Pawan Kumar.

Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) general secretary Prabhakar Kelkar said the outfit has demanded a three-day special session of to discuss agrarian distress.

While the BKS terms the ongoing farmer protests in some parts of the country to be fueled by political agenda of Opposition parties, it has conveyed its concerns about the farm sector to the government. "We are non-political outfit and will not take part in such protests. But we would soon approach President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu (to convince the government to call a special session of Parliament)," Kelkar said.

At the meeting in Vrindavan from September 1 to 3, these affiliates expressed concerns at joblessness, farm distress and other issues. Laghu Udyog Bharati, the Sangh outfit that represents interests of micro and small industries, held a convention earlier this month in Delhi, where at a separate session concerns about were discussed with Minister of State for Corporate Affairs PP Chaudhary.

Laghu Udyog Bharati's regional general secretary Sampat Toshniwal said the organisation had welcomed the regime, but issues remain. "There are unresolved issues in rate fixation, compliance, procedures, problems exporters have faced. It will impact us grievously if the government does not intervene to resolve these issues," Toshiniwal said.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha member Subramanian Swamy has said the economy is headed for a "depression" and might even "crash".

Increase in diesel and petrol prices has spurred Madhya Pradesh leader Babulal Gaur to target his party's government in the state. In a letter to state finance minister Jayant Mallayya, he has demanded the state government reduce its share of taxes on petrol and diesel. Gaur is a former chief minister.

Except for the BMS, other 11 central trade unions have planned protests to coincide with the of the on November 9, 10 and 11. The All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee, an umbrella farmers' body of 130 organisations, has also plans to hold protests during the

That several of its earlier supporters on social media have either turned silent or started criticising the government, particularly on poor job growth and petrol and diesel prices, has become a headache for the BJP and the Modi government.

Protests set to reach a crescendo during Winter Session