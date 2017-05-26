Oppn showcases unity over presidential polls but no names decided

In a show of Opposition unity, around 16 political parties attended a lunch hosted by chief to finalise their nominee for the in July but finally decided to wait and watch before ruling BJP names its candidate for the top constitutional post.

Speaking on behalf of these parties, veteran and JD-U's charged the NDA government of not reaching out to them over the If the centre will not initiate the process soon and acceptable candidates do not emerge, the Opposition will put up its nominee who will protect the constitutional values, said Azad.

Sonia's unity lunch was significant for two reasons. First, the get-together came ahead of a similar Opposition grouping on June 3 in Chennai to celebrate the 94th birth anniversary of DMK founder Second, opposition parties got a chance to send out a message on a day the BJP started celebrations for three years of the Modi government.

The Opposition is not limiting its sights only to the but will extend its unity to counter the BJP's agenda both inside parliament and outside ahead of the 2019 polls, said The opposition will have floor coordination in the coming parliament sessions to oppose government's anti-people policies, said Azad.

Credit must be given to Sonia's political credibility which saw arch rivals TMC leader and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee and CPI-M leader besides SP leader and BSP supremo in Uttar Pradesh share a common platform aimed at consolidating the political space against the BJP-led NDA. Sonia, who has not been keeping good health, had personally called up the Opposition leaders and invited them for the lunch held in parliament library building.

Most Opposition leaders said no names for the were discussed at the luncheon meeting but acknowledged that a panel headed by Sonia may be set for the same. "There will be a committee to find a consensus candidate... If there is a secular candidate, we can come together," said Mamata who had met PM Modi on Thursday but said she did not discuss the presidential pols with the premier.

Among others who attended the event were former prime minister Manmohan Singh, vice-president Rahul Gandhi, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, RJD chief Lalu Prasad, CPI's D Raja, DMK's Kanimozhi and Omar Abdullah of the Conference. Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal, however, was not invited as his party has so far not taken part in any joint opposition programme.

Lalu, currently facing the income tax probes into his controversial land deals, charged the Modi government of being a total failure. and blamed the ruling NDA for showing little concern towards welfare of dalits, tribals and the farmers. The Opposition parties also expressed concern over the prevailing grave situation in Jammu & Kashmir.