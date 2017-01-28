Opponents questioning poll panel have conceded defeat: Narendra Modi

They are busy searching for excuses to justify the loss, says Modi

Training guns at the Opposition parties for raking up minor issues like advancement of Union Budget instead of fighting polls on development plank, Prime Minister on Saturday said they have already conceded defeat and busy searching for excuses to justify the loss.



"Some people, after realising that they will be defeated, are trying to create an atmosphere which will help them justify their loss," Modi said addressing his first a election rally here.



Union ministers Nitin Gadkari, and Chief Minister were present.



In an apparent dig at AAP, he said "I read a statement by one of the political parties. They were expressing surprise that elections for Punjab and are being held on the same day — February 4."



"The opposition parties have began alleging that PMO had pressurised the to have polls in both the states on the same day. This means they are seeking reasons to justify their defeat. Once they are defeated they will say gave a wrong date," he said.



"Do you think that elections should be fought on such issues? If you don't have faith in the umpire why do you even come to the playfield? This is democracy and we will have to accept the systems and bestow trust on it," he said.



Modi said Opposition parties are already keeping their draft ready to attack the union government on the Budget to be presented on February 1.



"Some parties have already consulted economists and intellectuals requesting them to prepare a draft against the Budget, even before it is presented on the floor of parliament," Modi said.



"Their draft is getting ready although they don't even know what would be presented in the Budget," he said, adding, that the entire aim of attacking the Union government on Budget is to send a message to the poll boundGoa, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Manipur against the BJP.



"I can understand if someone gives his reaction, after the Budget is presented. I can also understand that the Opposition can criticise the Budget. But the amount of hardwork these parties are doing to prepare the draft to attack the government is more than that (hardwork) being put in by the Finance Minister himself. This behaviour is not good for the democracy," Modi said.



Referring to the period of political instability that faced in the 1990s, Modi said for last several years, the State had suffered the malady of instability.



"This election will rid the State of this illness. Due to instability, was lacking on various parameters of development. Between 1990-2000, witnessed more than a dozen Chief Ministers in 10 years," he said.



He made an appeal to the people to give "comfortable majority" to in elections.



"If you give us a comfortable majority, I assure you that we will make most comfortable state in the country," he said.



The Prime Minister said that BJP-led central government in last 25 months has contributed to more than what all the former governments have given collectively during last 50 years.



"Youcan imagine! At one side there is a total of 50 years and another side just 25 months, this is the pace at which we are going," he said.



Modi said "It is unfortunate that has more leaders who are busy doing bad for others compared to few leaders who are interested in welfare of others. They are never happy when there is welfare of Goa. They themselves are also not interested in doing anything good for Goa."



Indirectly referring to the Opposition, Modi said those who are here to cut into the votes of others are actually damaging the democracy.



"They are pickpockets of democracy and can never think of welfare of others. They don't miss any chance to weaken the democracy," he said.



The Opposition parties were trying to spread rumours that tourism industry will be finished due to demonetisation.



"In fact, there has been an increase in the tourism in the country and the maximum benefit goes to Goa. This is happening because government has created infrastructure keeping in mind the requirement of tourism industry," he said.



The PM also the union government has decided to relax visa norms to help tourism. "We have started giving arrival visa and e-visas and it will benefit and people of the state," he said.



"It is sad to see that some of the leaders and political parties shy away from discussing the issues of development," he said.

