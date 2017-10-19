Opposition can't question my faith: Yogi on Ayodhya Diwali celebration plan

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister on Thursday slammed the Opposition for criticizing the grand celebrations which took place in the temple town of Ayodhya on Wednesday.

Adityanath hit out at his political rivals and averred that no one possess the right to question his faith.

"This is my personal faith and how can opposition interfere in this?" Adityanath said.

The Chief Minister further asserted that another reason why he came to Ayodhya was to check the security and other preparedness for thousands of devotee which throng the temple town on the occasion of

"As the Chief Minister of the state, it is my duty and I am committed towards development of every place of the state," he added.

After offering prayers at a Temple in Ayodhya, Adityanath said that he has also come to Ayodhya to pray for peace, security and welfare of the state.

Adityanath offered prayer at Hanumangarhi Temple, Sugreev Temple and Ram Janam Bhumi in Ayodhya.

Later in the day, the Chief Minister will celebrate the festival of light in Gorakhpur, which is his constituency.

Adityanath celebrated in Ayodhya yesterday.

Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik was also present at the event.