Opposition isn't pulling together: Former Maharashtra CM Prithviraj Chavan

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan tells Aditi Phadnis the record of the Maharashtra government on all fronts is spotty. But the opposition needs to get its act together Things have now come back to normal in Maharashtra after the Bhima Kopargaon stand-off and we can now take a cooler look at the episode that brought parts of Maharashtra to a complete standstill.

What do you think happened? Government knew that there would be a large mobilisation, this being the 200th anniversary of the battle. Prakash Ambedkar and other Dalit leaders had come there, they ...