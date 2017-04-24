TRENDING ON BS
Opposition parties readying for Tamil Nadu bandh on April 25

Retailers, traders, public transport to backed the bandh, 240,000 autorickshaws to go off the road

Gireesh Babu  |  Chennai 

DMK Working President MK Stalin. Photo: PTI
DMK Working President M K Stalin has demanded farm loan waivers and seeks more support to the farmers, who are facing one of the worst droughts in a century

The opposition parties in Tamil Nadu, led by Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), are planning a bandh on Tuesday to support the cause of farmers protesting for the past more than 40 days in the state and in Delhi.

Retailers and traders' associations along with various trade unions have backed the bandh, while petrol bunks are expected to operate with their employees wearing black badges to mark their support. The traders' associations, which joined the protest have around 2.1 million members across the state.

Autorikshaw drivers are expected to pitch in and hold a demonstration in Chennai during the day. Around 240,000 autorikshaws are expected to stay away from service, according to union leaders.

Public transport is also expected to take a hit, as unions in this segment also plan to join the protest.

DMK Working President M K Stalin had earlier urged the farmers protesting in Delhi to defer the agitation and participate in the bandh. A meeting held by DMK saw political parties including Tamil Nadu Congress Committee, Indian Union Muslim League, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Viduthalai Chiruthai Katchi (VCK) participating.

Stalin called upon banks to waive farm loans and urged the state and central governments to provide more support to the farmers, who are facing one of the worst droughts in more than a century.

 

Opposition parties readying for Tamil Nadu bandh on April 25

Retailers, traders, public transport to backed the bandh, 240,000 autorickshaws to go off the road

