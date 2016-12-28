Opposition seeks PM's resignation as note ban woes continue

With the 50-day grace period sought by Prime Minister to end woes nearing its end on December 30, eight Opposition parties on Tuesday came together to demand his resignation, saying the was a failed experiment and resulted in miseries for the people.

Following the on November 8, the PM had said the situation would normalise by December 30, urging the citizens to bear with him.

West Bengal Chief Minister demanded the PM’s resignation saying the situation on the ground will not change in the next three days. “Will you resign if woes don’t end after December 30… we will wait for three more days… no miracle is possible in three days… What is the hidden agenda?” Mamata asked as she targetted the PM. “ is a mega scam… in the name of achhe din, the Modi government has looted farmers, poor people,” she said.

Vice-President said, he would put pressure on Modi to resign, if the PM did not explain the unilateral move which had made the millions suffer. “We want the PM to explain note ban… if he doesn’t, we will put pressure on him to resign,” said Gandhi adding, “ has made no impact on black money… it is an attack on financial independence, poor people.”

The vice-president reiterated his charge that PM Modi had taken money from some corporates and sought an independent probe into the diaries cited by him recently.

When reminded that the same documents also carried the name of senior leader Sheila Dikshit, Gandhi said the former Delhi chief minister was ready for an investigation. “But why is the PM shying away from a fair probe… It is about the PM’s personal credibility,” he said.



Dikshit, too, tweeted expressing similar views.

Besides Gandhi and Banerjee, leader Tiruchi Siva, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader J P N Yadav, All India United Democratic Front leader and representatives of Indian Union Muslim League and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha also attended the meet held at the Constitution Club.



However, Left parties, Janata Dal (United) and Nationalist Party skipped the gathering.

Gandhi played down their absence saying parties had local compulsions and he respected that. He claimed that all Opposition parties, who had jointly protested against during the winter session of Parliament, were on the same page. “There are small differences. Broadly all Opposition parties agree that was a failed experiment,” said Rahul, adding, “Opposition unity was a process.”

Banerjee said, though her party had political differences with the CPI(M) in West Bengal, the two parties could come together for a larger cause.



The Opposition parties will hold further parleys to work out a common minimum programme to take the protests across the country, especially in poll bound Uttar Pradesh, and put up a joint show during the budget session slated for January-February next year.