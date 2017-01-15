Opposition slams BJP for anti-Gandhi remark

Slamming Anil Vij's statement on Mahatma Gandhi, the Opposition on Sunday termed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as anti-Gandhi and Anti-Nehru, adding that the people in the party are against the ideologies of both the freedom fighters.

"These people are against the ideas of Gandhiji. Such people were involved in Gandhiji's murder that is why they are saying all this. Thinking that they will praise Gandhiji is wrong. They are anti-Gandhi and anti-Nehru and will always remain so," Nationalist Party (NCP) leader Tariq Anwar said.

Meanwhile, leader Meem Afzal also struck the same chord, saying that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) were against the ideologies of Gandhi and Nehru.

"Whenever elections will be around the corner, you will find and RSS making such statements. Their ideology is against the views of Gandhi and Nehru," Afzal said.

" wants to remove Gandhiji from everywhere, but they won't be able to remove his image from hearts of people. This is the same government which supported the Britishers and not our freedom fighters," he added.

The controversial had earlier said that from the time Gandhi's name has been associated with Khadi, the industry has never been able to stand up.

Vij's comment comes in connection with the ongoing controversy over the photo of the prime minister replacing that of Gandhi in the 2017 wall calendar and table diary published by the Khadi Village Industries Commission (KVIC).

The cover photo on the calendar and the diary shows Prime Minister Modi weaving khadi on a large 'charkha' in the same pose as Gandhiji.

However, the was quick in condemning the remarks clarifying that it was not the stand of the party.

Minutes after making the controversial comment, Vij retracted his statement saying, "The comment I made on is my personal opinion. To avoid hurting anyone's sentiments, I take it back."