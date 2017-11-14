Opposition to petition President if govt announces truncated winter session

The Congress-led parties are likely to petition President if the government continues to delay convening the of

Sources in the government on Tuesday indicated that the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs (CCPA) could meet on Friday to announce the dates for the

Usually, the is convened in the third week of November. The CCPA meets at least a fortnight prior to this to announce the dates and Members of are subsequently intimated. This, however, is yet to happen.

The and other parties have demanded the dates be announced immediately. These parties have said the government is delaying the session in view of the Gujarat assembly polls since it is scared of facing tough questions on the economy.

The parties are apprehensive that the government might curtail the to less than 10 sittings by convening it once the voting for Gujarat assembly polls is completed. Gujarat is scheduled to poll in two phases - on December 9 and 14. The usually ends a couple of days before Christmas.

Senior leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, who is also the leader of the in the Rajya Sabha, is talking to 17 other parties to formulate a common strategy on the issue. The floor leaders of these parties are likely to meet early next week. If by then the government fails to announce the dates, or announces a truncated winter session, the parties could petition the President.