BJP worker hacked to death in Kerala, party calls for strike
OPS to walk into CM office today, numbers still in Sasikala's favour

Sasikala asked her party cadres to works towards AIADMK's journey from Tamil Nadu to Delhi

T E Narasimhan  |  Chennai 

Panneerselvam
Chief Minister O Panneerselvam speaks after School Education Minister K Pandiarajan joined his camp at his official residence in Chennai (Photo: PTI)

Amidst political instability, the numbers are still in favour of Sasikala. In Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, Sasikal has the support of 128 MLAs, whereas O Panneerselvam has the support of 7, while others account for 98. In Lok Sabha, Sasikala is supported by 28 MPs and nine support Panneerselvam. The number in Rajya Sabha is 11 for Sasikala and two for the caretaker chief minister.

However, O Panneerselvam is expected to go his office on Monday. This will be the first time, Paneerselvam will be seen at his office ever since he decided to take on V K Sasikala and other leaders. 

He had earlier alleged that they forced him to resign as Chief Minister. Meanwhile, the suspense over who is going to occupy the Chief Minister's office for the next four years still continues as the Governor is waiting for the Supreme Court verdict on the illegal asset case, in which Sasikala is one of the key accused.

Panneerselvam said that the government is functioning normally and day-to-day functionality is not affected because of the developments. "Every alternate day, I meet the Chief Secretary and other important bureaucrats."

Meanwhile, in the last two days, the police have beefed up security in the city and conducted round the clock checks of lodges, mansions, service apartments, wedding halls, to prevent anti-socials elements and miscreants from taking shelter with an intention to create law and order issues.

Till Sunday evening, the police picked up 105 miscreants, who were staying at various lodges and wedding halls.

Reports and AIADMK sources have said that Sasikala decided to go fasting at Marina beach. 

"Only to some extent we can be patient. After that we altogether would do what needs to be done," she said.

Her remarks came after she sought an appointment with Governor Rao along with all legislators supporting her.

Sasikala, who kept saying and gave in writing to Jayalalithaa she is not interested in any post in the party or in the administration, now changed her stand and took a pledge in front of Jayalalithaa's portrait that she will capture the secretariat. 

She also asked her party cadres to works towards AIADMK's journey from Tamil Nadu to Delhi.

She said, "Amma (Jayalalithaa) has left behind the party as our wealth. We will take it." 

On Sasikala, presented AIADMK MLAs, who were allegedly confined at the Golden Bay Resorts in Koovathur since Tuesday night, before the media on Sunday, she said that they were all by her side of their free will. “You see for yourself how independent they (the AIADMK MLAs) are and talk freely and are sincere that there should not be any disrepute to the government,” Sasikala told journalists, who were allowed inside the resort for the first time since Tuesday.

Panneerselvam quickly reacted and challenged her to let the legislators return to their constituencies. 

While the confusion in AIADMK is continuing, party's main rival DMK on Monday called for a crucial meeting, which will be chaired by its Working President M K Stalin.

Meanwhile, Congress has said that it has not extended support to anybody. The party is a DMK ally.

