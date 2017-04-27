TRENDING ON BS
Business Standard

Out of its 25 councillors, Congress loses 23 to BJP in Itanagar

The IMC comprised 30 councillors and 26 councillors belonged to the Congress

Press Trust of India  |  Itanagar 

File photo of Congress supporters. Photo: PTI

Twenty three Congress councillors of Itanagar Municipal Council (IMC), out of 25, officially joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) here Wednesday evening in presence of Chief Minister Pema Khandu and BJP state president Tapir Gao.

The IMC comprised 30 councillors and 26 councillors belonged to the Congress.

After expulsion of one of the members from the party, total Congress councillors in the IMC stood at 25, reported CMO.

The councillors expressed their confidence in the Khandu-led BJP government.

Gao welcomed them and said the party is happy to accept them into the BJP family.

Now you are BJP members and we would work as a team for the welfare and development of the entire state, he said.

Appreciating their decision to join BJP, Khandu said that the BJP under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the only party with a difference.

"The twin cities of Itanagar and Naharlagun are the faces of Arunachal Pradesh," he said. He also assured full support to the IMC regarding giving a facelift to the capital complex," he added.

