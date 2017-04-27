Out of its 25 councillors, Congress loses 23 to BJP in Itanagar

Twenty three councillors of Itanagar Municipal Council (IMC), out of 25, officially joined the (BJP) here Wednesday evening in presence of Chief Minister and state president

The IMC comprised 30 councillors and 26 councillors belonged to the

After expulsion of one of the members from the party, total councillors in the IMC stood at 25, reported CMO.

The councillors expressed their confidence in the Khandu-led government.

Gao welcomed them and said the party is happy to accept them into the family.

Now you are members and we would work as a team for the welfare and development of the entire state, he said.

Appreciating their decision to join BJP, Khandu said that the under the leadership of Prime Minister was the only party with a difference.

"The twin cities of Itanagar and Naharlagun are the faces of Arunachal Pradesh," he said. He also assured full support to the IMC regarding giving a facelift to the capital complex," he added.