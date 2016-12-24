TRENDING ON BS
Over 1 lakh new voters included in voter list for UP elections

19,12,228 people would exercise their franchise in the upcoming UP polls, expected early 2017

Press Trust of India  |  Muzaffarnagar 

Muslim women after voting at a polling booth in Ballimaran Ward during MCD by-elections in New Delhi on Sunday, May 15, 2016 PTI
Muslim women after voting at a polling booth in Ballimaran Ward during MCD by-elections in New Delhi on Sunday, May 15, 2016 PTI

1,12,746 new voters have been included in the voter list as per revised electoral roll in the district, making it a total of 19,12,228 people who will exercise their franchise in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

19,12,228 people including 8,72,039 women and 163 voters from third gender would exercise their franchise in the upcoming UP assembly polls, expected early 2017.

The District Magistrate DK Singh said on Saturday that in six assembly constituencies -- Budhana, Purkazi, Khatoli, Muzaffarnagar, Charthwal and Miranpur, 887 polling stations and 1,614 polling booths have been established.

He said that during correction of voter list drive, 1,12,746 new voters, including 65,637 women voters have been included in voter list.

Meanwhile, the district authorities have started preparation for ensuring peaceful polls in the district.

