Over 1 lakh new voters included in voter list for UP elections

19,12,228 people including 8,72,039 women and 163 from third gender would exercise their franchise in the upcoming UP assembly polls, expected early 2017.

The District Magistrate DK Singh said on Saturday that in six assembly constituencies -- Budhana, Purkazi, Khatoli, Muzaffarnagar, Charthwal and Miranpur, 887 polling stations and 1,614 polling booths have been established.

He said that during correction of drive, 1,12,746 new voters, including 65,637 women have been included in voter list.

Meanwhile, the district authorities have started preparation for ensuring peaceful polls in the district.