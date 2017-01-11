Owaisi to start UP polls campaign from Kairana on Friday

Hyderabad-based All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) will kick-start its UP election
campaign on Friday from Kairana
in neighbouring Shamli district here.
The party has released a list of its 11 candidates, including Masiulla
from Kairana
constituency, for the first phase of UP election.
AIMIM
would raise issues related to the deprived sections of the society including backward classes and Dalits, spokesperson said.
Meanwhile, Muzaffarnagar
district authorities have started security arrangements for the forthcoming assembly polls in six constituencies in the first phase on February 11.
According to SP City Rajesh Kumar Singh, 80 companies of paramilitary forces would be deployed.
Last year, Kairana
grabbed attention when BJP MP Hukum Singh
released a list of Hindu families which the MP claimed had left their homes and fled because of "threat and extortion by criminal elements belonging to a particular community."
Political parties, especially Congress
and Samajwadi Party, had slammed BJP for trying to stoke communal tension in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the UP election.
Later in September, a probe team of the National Human Rights Commission had found that many families "migrated" due to threats pertaining to "increase in crime" and "deterioration" of law-and-order situation there.
