Padma Vibhushan for Sharad Pawar a 'Gurudakashina', asks Uddhav

president on Thursday wondered if conferment of on NCP chief was a "Gurudakshina" (offering to one's mentor), in an apparent jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The central government announced on Wednesday, the country's second-highest civilian honour, for Pawar besides six others.

"I am wondering if it is given as part of 'Gurudakshina'. Is 'Dakshina' given in the form of awards also?" questioned Uddhav while addressing party workers in suburban Goregoan.

During an event at Vasantdada Sugar Institute (VSI), an autonomous cane growers' body headed by Pawar, in November last year, Modi said the Maratha strongman had helped him when he started out in politics.

Thackeray also said: "I am happy that Appasaheb (Dharmadhikari) was also given Padma award. It is as if that somebody from my own family has been awarded."

On December 24 last year, Modi and Pawar also shared the stage for the foundation laying for the Pune Metro in Pune.

Interestingly, leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut hailed the Centre's move to bestow the honour on Pawar, a former Maharashtra chief minister.

"Despite we having political rivalry with him, he is the tallest and the best leader in the co-operative movement and a great agriculturalist," Raut had said.

Spiritual leader Appasaheb Dharmadhikari was selected for the Padma Shri award by the Centre.