Pakistan is responsible for drug menace in Punjab: Rajnath Singh

Union Home Minister on Tuesday held responsible for the drug menace in Punjab even as he lashed out at opposition parties for "defaming" the entire state on the issue.

Anyone who tries to encourage drug trade in Punjab will not be spared and taught a lesson, he said.

"If has become self-sufficient in terms of foodgrains, then Punjab's contribution is on the top. But, these people (opposition) are trying to defame Punjab, not just within the state, but even abroad where they say that Punjabi youth is taking drugs and is an addict," Rajnath said while addressing a series of rallies for BJP-SAD in Abohar, Fazilka and Ferozepur today.

Punjab goes to polls on February 4 and opposition and have made drug problem a major poll issue, blaming SAD- for its failure to check the menace.

Rajnath said the opponents are blaming the for drug menace which is not right.

He said he wants to ask such people does youth in Punjab only indulge in taking drugs.

"Taking drug is not a good thing, anyone can fall in this menace, but you cannot defame entire state and its youth like this. This has to be stopped and effective steps need to be taken. Our neighbouring country is definitely doing 'gadbad' (mischief) on this (drug issue)," Rajnath said.

"As the country's Home Minister, I want to assure that you vote back SAD- to power, no matter how big a power that may be, I promise you, anyone who tries to encourage drug trade in Punjab will not be spared and taught a lesson. No one can stop me, no matter how big that person may be," he said.

He said that he wants to appeal to social organisations to come forward, that even if some youths have fallen prey to this menace, efforts should be made to take such youths away from drugs.

"But not that you defame (hitting at opposition) youth of entire Punjab like this. Our youth cannot be defamed," the Union Home Minister said.

"What our neighbouring country is doing with India, you are well aware of that. From time to time, it keeps doing one thing or the other," Rajnath added.

Rajnath recalled how he delivered a stern message to on terror issue during a visit last year.

Jamaat-ud-Dawah (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed had warned of a countrywide protest in if India's Home Minister arrived in Islamabad to attend the SAARC conference last year, but he today said that it was precisely for this reason that he decided to go to deliver a strong message on terror.

"You will recall that in September last year, I went to Pakistan... I had said that I will not go. When my officials asked me, I said that Minister of State for Home will go instead and read out the speech over there.

"But when I got the information that terrorists over there were opposing and raising anti- slogans, saying when India's Home Minister will visit, they will oppose him too, hold protest and will not allow him to take part in the function and he will be forced back to go to India, it was then I decided to change my decision. When I learnt that, my blood boiled," Rajnath said.

"I told that Minister of State for Home will not go, if anyone has to go, it will be me. When I went there, standing on their soil in Pakistan, I clearly told them to stop fuelling terrorism and if it continues, then they will have to face repercussions, I said this very firmly to them," he said.

The Union Home Minister also talked about the Uri terror attack and how has carried out surgical strikes to send out a strong message that it will not tolerate such attacks.

"What happened with our jawans in Uri terror attack, did you see the bold decision our Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) took after that. A bold man and lion-hearted person like our Prime Minister alone could take such a step. I do not want to go in details, but we sent out a strong message to the world that those who will take up the cudgels against us, what consequences they will have to face.

"We gave a message that we will not take up the cudgels against anyone, but if anyone does so, then we will not spare them. We gave a message that we cannot strike and go after them (terrorists) just within our territory, but we can hit them on the other side (across the LoC) as well," Rajnath added.

Rajnath said that he has come to appeal to the youth of Punjab to stand up united. Whatever gaps may have remained during previous tenures, efforts will be made to fill those when SAD- returns to power again.

"The central government, Prime Minister and together we will further accelerate Punjab's development... Punjab is a land of Gurus... And cannot become world leader if Punjab is not fully developed," the Union Home Minister said.

Hitting out at the Congress, Rajnath said it is a "sinking ship" and he can well understand how difficult it is for Capt Sahib (Amarinder Singh) to steer such ship.

" is sinking and how can it stay float in Punjab. They are seeking votes to form and there is one more party AAP... I want to ask my friends in the media, let them go to Delhi and see how they are faring over there. How can they run here." he said.

Rajnath made an oblique reference to recent incidents of stone pelting on the convoy of SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal and shoe throwing at Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal during a poll rally.

"It pains me. Stones being thrown and shoe being hurled, is this humanity? No matter how big our opponents may be, but everyone must not violate rule of law... Is it okay for people that someone may come and hurl a shoe at Parkash Singh Badal, stones, I want to ask people... Sardar Badal is an elderly statesman.

"You defeat him in the polls or there are other ways to take on political opponents, but you cannot do this (hurl shoes). And such people are going to run the government, those who do not respect elders, women, are such people going to run government," Rajnath said.

On January 11, a shoe was hurled at Parkash Singh Badal allegedly by a relative of a radical Sikh leader during a poll campaign at Ratta Khera village in his home constituency of Lambi in Muktsar district.

BJP's Sukhpal Singh is contesting from Ferozepur city. Surjit Kumar Jayani of is among others facing Davinder Singh Ghubaya from Fazilka assembly segment.

Rajnath talked about development works undertaken in these constituencies by the SAD- Government.

" ruled the state for so many years, what development did they bring to Punjab. I want to appeal to you to once again the SAD- government," he said.

Rajnath referred to a new initiative to give five kg sugar at the rate of Rs 10 per kg and two kg ghee for Rs 25 per kg which would be implemented if SAD- returns to power.

Girls from poor families, if they want to do PhDs, entire expenditure will be borne by the government, he added.

Rajnath said Punjab polls has its own importance.

"You must be thinking that Vidhan Sabha polls taking place and in that series, its just another election.

"But you must not be aware that these polls are not being watched just by people living in other parts of India, but entire world has an eye on these elections... Punjab passed through difficult days in 1980s (militancy) and peace was restored after a lot of effort. Now, an atmosphere of peace must prevail in the State. Because when this peace gets disturbed in any state, it hits development," Rajnath said while addressing a gathering of people in Fazilka.

He said that for the first time post-Independence, if any Prime Minister had enhanced country's prestige across the globe, it is Narendra Modi.

Unlike the previous Congress-led UPA, which had been hit by a number of "scams", nobody has been able to point a finger at the BJP-led NDA ruling at the Centre, Rajnath said.

"During past two-and-a-half years, no one pointed a finger at us...," he said, adding that today is the fastest growing economy in the world.

The Centre had started a number of schemes for jawans, farmers, women and other sections, the Union Home Minister said, adding that SAD- had accelerated development works during its tenure.

Rajnath said there will be many who will point fingers, saying the state did not do this or do that.

"I do not want to make any claim, but this land of Punjab produces brave soldiers who guard our country's frontiers. Our farmers, especially those from Punjab, have helped make our country self-sufficient in foodgrains," he said.

Rajnath said even though Punjab constitutes just 1.5 per cent of India's geographical area, the state contributes nearly half of foodgrains to the Central pool.

He talked about free power being given by the SAD- for the farmers, which he said had no parallel anywhere else, and pro-poor schemes like "Atta Daal" scheme.

Rajnath said he had started 'Krishi Aamdani Bima Yojana' as union agriculture minister in the erstwhile Atal Bihari Vajpayee and at that time Parkash Singh Badal had praised the scheme.

"Now, I notice that they (SAD) have decided to start that scheme by mentioning about it in their manifesto, which will safeguard farmers' interests," he said, adding that the Narendra Modi-led too had started Prime Minister Fasal Bima Yojana for the benefit of farmers.

Speaking at border town of Ferozepur, Rajnath, who was donning a 'Punjabi pagri', said the land of Ferozepur is also known as the land of martyrs as it was due to sacrifices made by martyrs like Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru that the country attained freedom.

"When Sukhdev, Rajguru and Bhagat Singh were fighting for country's freedom, they must have thought when becomes free it will be a country just like they might have dreamt of it to be," he said as he blamed for not doing enough to take the country forward in terms of development.

Rajnath said that even smaller nations, which gained freedom around that time like did, today were among the powerful nations of the world.