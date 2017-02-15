Palanisamy: From local functionary to legislature party leader

TRENDING ON BS
Sasikala was allowed into Poes Garden for holding Jaya's assets: SC
From an ordinary party member to the leader of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) legislature party, Edappadi K Palanisamy has come a long way. Amid the bitter turf war between AIADMK general secretary V K Sasikala and acting Chief Minister O Panneerselvam (OPS), the 63-year-old loyalist of late J Jayalalithaa was elected leader of AIADMK legislature party to facilitate his elevation as Tamil Nadu chief minister.

“He was an unwavering loyalist of late Jayalalithaa, and chose to side with V K Sasikala after OPS revolted against the interim general secretary,” a close aide of Palanisamy said.

Born into an agricultural family, Palanisamy began his political career in AIADMK in 1974 as an ordinary party member. A native of Nedungulam village in Salem district, he later became a local-level party secretary for Siluvampalayam in Edappadi Panchayat Union in Salem. A Science graduate, he swore allegiance to Jayalalithaa when AIADMK split into two factions, one led by her and the other by party founder M G Ramachandran’s wife Janaki, after MGR’s death in 1987. In 1985, even before the demise of MGR, Palanisamy’s followers say he had put up a separate party flag mast “honouring” Puratchi Thalaivi Amma across Edappadi region.

In 1990, when Jayalalithaa unified the AIADMK, he was elevated as Salem North District joint secretary.

In 1989, 1991, 2011 and 2016 Assembly polls, he won from Edappadi constituency. When AIADMK was routed in the 1996 Assembly polls, he too lost from Edappadi. Similarly, he was defeated in the 2001, 2006 Assembly polls and the 1999 and 2004 parliamentary polls. In 1998, he went to the Lok Sabha by winning the Tiruchengode Lok Sabha seat. 

His clout in AIADMK saw a dramatic rise when it won 10 of 11 Assembly segments in Salem district in the 2016 polls.

Since 2011, he is the minister for highways and minor ports and he was among the senior ministers who had proximity to Jayalalithaa.  Currently, he is the party headquarters secretary and Salem Rural District party secretary.

