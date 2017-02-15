Palanisamy: From local functionary to legislature party leader

From an ordinary party member to the leader of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) legislature party, Edappadi K has come a long way. Amid the bitter turf war between general secretary V K and acting Chief Minister O Panneerselvam (OPS), the 63-year-old loyalist of late J was elected leader of legislature party to facilitate his elevation as chief minister.

“He was an unwavering loyalist of late Jayalalithaa, and chose to side with V K after OPS revolted against the interim general secretary,” a close aide of said.

Born into an agricultural family, began his political career in in 1974 as an ordinary party member. A native of Nedungulam village in district, he later became a local-level party secretary for Siluvampalayam in Edappadi Panchayat Union in A Science graduate, he swore allegiance to when split into two factions, one led by her and the other by party founder M G Ramachandran’s wife Janaki, after MGR’s death in 1987. In 1985, even before the demise of MGR, Palanisamy’s followers say he had put up a separate party flag mast “honouring” Puratchi Thalaivi Amma across Edappadi region.

In 1990, when unified the AIADMK, he was elevated as North District

In 1989, 1991, 2011 and 2016 Assembly polls, he won from Edappadi constituency. When was routed in the 1996 Assembly polls, he too lost from Edappadi. Similarly, he was defeated in the 2001, 2006 Assembly polls and the 1999 and 2004 parliamentary polls. In 1998, he went to the Lok Sabha by winning the Tiruchengode Lok Sabha seat.

His clout in saw a dramatic rise when it won 10 of 11 Assembly segments in district in the 2016 polls.

Since 2011, he is the minister for highways and minor ports and he was among the senior ministers who had proximity to Currently, he is the party headquarters secretary and Rural District party secretary.