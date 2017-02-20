Palaniswami orders closure of liquor shops, starts Amma Two-Wheeler Scheme

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, who took charge on last Thursday, has signed five orders on Monday, in line with the election manifesto the party has issued in 2016. This includes closing down of 500 more liquor shops, 50 per cent subsidy for 100,000 working women to buy two wheeler, among others.

Signing these orders on the first day in office, Palaniswami said that they were in line with the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) manifesto during 2016 which were led by late

As per the decision, the government will provide 50 per cent subsidy or a maximum of Rs 20,000 to about 100,000 working women to buy two wheeler and in the memory of Jayalalithaa. The scheme has been named as and the government will allocate Rs 200 crore for it.

In addition to closure of 500 in May 2016, the government today announced closure of another 500 outlets, as part of its policy to bring in complete prohibition step by step.

Commenting on the drought situation in the state affecting the farmers, he said that the government will soon come out with an announcement to support the

"You may agree that this is the worst drought the state is facing in 140 years and we will support the farmers," he added.

Meanwhile, Dr Muthulakshmi Reddy Maternity Benefit Scheme for pregnant women in the below poverty line group will be increased from Rs 12,000 to Rs 18,000 and the government has allocated an additional fund of Rs 360 crore for it. Another scheme to build 5,000 houses for the fishermen in the state has been approved with an allocation of Rs 85 crore. The monthly allowance for the unemployed youth has been increased with an additional outgo of Rs 31 crore a year.

It may be noted that the Palaniswami government has won a confidence motion on Saturday amidst chaos and protest by the opposition party Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and opposition from 11 of its own MLAs, who are supporting former chief minister O Panneerselvam.