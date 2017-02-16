Palaniswami takes oath as 13th CM of Tamil Nadu

Edappadi K Palaniswami, 62, was sworn into office on Thursday as the 21st chief minister of

As widely reported already, he was the choice of the ruling AIADMK's now-jailed chief, V K Sasikala, after her own claim to the job was aborted by the Supreme Court's convicting her in an old graft case.

His challenge and that of the party's new deputy chief, T T V Dinakaran, who is Saikala's nephew and was appointed by her to the charge after her jail verdict, is to keep the legislators united, with O Panneerselvam, the earlier CM, removed by Sasikala and refusing to accept his dethroning. They also have to win a vote of confidence in the legislative assembly within 15 days.

Party MLAs and MPs with Sasikala, staying for the past 10 days at a private resort near this city, finally got into celebration mood after Vidyasagar Rao, the officiating state governor, finally have the formal invitation to Palaniswami. For all these days, MLAs and ministers had kept away, freezing the state's administration

The development comes a day after Sasikala and two of her relatives surrendered before a judge in Bengaluru to serve the remaining three years, 10 months and 27 days of sentence in the graft case mentioned earlier. Party supremo Jayalalithaa, who died after a long illness in early December, and whose household aide Sasikala was, was the prime accused in that case.

The Palaniswami government will have 31 ministers, including the CM, with most of those in the outgoing ministry retained, with the same portfolios. The party's new presidium chairman, K A Sengottaiyan, was inducted into the cabinet, taking the portfolio of K Pandiarajan, who;'d joined Panneerselvam's camp.

Pandiarajan was also representing the state in the (national) Goods and Services Tax Council. Someone will have to now replace him.

The new CM is keeping the portfolios of finance, home, civil services, planning, public works, highways and minor ports, beside the legislative assembly. M C Sampath (industry), P Thangamani (electricity, prohibition & excise), C Vijaya Bhaskar (health), D Jayakumar (fisheries) and R Kamaraj (food) have retained their earlier charges.

The list was prepared after discussion with Dinakaran, who is the son of Sasikala's sister, Vanithamani. In 2011, had dismissed him from the party and banished him from her residence. The prohibition had remained till her death.

Meanwhile, a dozen MPs from the Panneerselvam camp have approached the Election Commission of India to petitoon against the appointing of Sasikala as party chief. Panneerselvam has decided to tour the state and meet people, "asking for justice".

He told reporters: "We will fight till Amma's (Jayalallithaa) government is restored. I cannot let the family (Sasikala's) take over the government and the party."



