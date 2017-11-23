Palaniswami & OPS faction gets 'two leaves' AIADMK symbol

The Election Commission (EC) on Thursday restored the 'two leaves' symbol of the ruling to the faction led by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam.

“We have got the symbol only now. We will decide on the candidate for assembly constituency later after discussing with party leaders,” said Chief Minister said during a press conference in Chennai.

He added, "We are happy and party’s 1.5 crore members will be happy. We have the majority of officer bearers, legislators and Members of Parliament.”

After the death of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, the party had split into two factions – one led by Panneerselvam and the other by jailed leader

Subsequently, the faction broke into two. The ruling faction, led by Palaniswami, started sidelining the faction led by and her nephew T T V Dinakaran.

Later, Panneerselvam and Palaniswami merged their factions and annulled Sasikala's appointment as the party's General Secretary.

The appointments made by her before going to jail were also struck down, including the elevation of Dinakaran as the party's Deputy General Secretary.