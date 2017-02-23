Pankaja Munde offers to quit after poor Beed Zilla Parishad results

Minister on Thursday offered to quit the Devendra Fadnavis-led government in after Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) poor performance in the local body polls in her constituency in district.

However, state president sought to downplay the issue.

"I had a word with Victory never went into our head and we never got depressed with defeat. We will decide about her stand (resignation)," Danve said.

"I personally do not find a valid reason behind her decision to put in papers. I feel people's issues will not be solved by her resignation," he told PTI.

"She is a senior leader and part of our core team. She is upset with and we will try to find amicable solutions to her worries," he said.

The leader also dismissed reports of infighting in the party.

"There is no infighting in We are all working together. Her resignation has nothing to do with and her disappointment with I have already said would be the number one party (in the state)," he said.

The is set to make decisive gains in civic polls in even as it is locked in a neck-and-neck fight with its bickering ally Shiv Sena in Mumbai, the latest counting trends suggest.