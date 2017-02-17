Panneerselvam camp asks for secret ballot, DMK to vote against Palaniswami

With the new Edappadi K Palaniswami-led government scheduled to face the motion of confidence in the Assembly on Saturday morning, the faction has requested the Assembly Speaker to go for a secret ballot. The opposition parties Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and Indian National Congress (INC) have decided to vote against the government.

A group of leaders from the Panneerselvam faction, including former minister K Pandiarajan, met Speaker P Dhanapal, and urged him to conduct a secret ballot to ensure the MLAs vote as per their free will.

The Sasikala faction claims support of 124 MLAs in the assembly, while the Panneerselvam faction has a backing of 11 MLAs. The seat won by late J Jayalalithaa is vacant.

On Friday evening, DMK, which has around 89 seats in the Assembly, decided to vote against the Palaniswami government. The party has asked all its MLAs to remain in Chennai and is holding a meeting in the evening to decided on its course of action. Congress, which has eight members in the Assembly and an ally of DMK, has also followed the latter's decision. Indian Union Muslim League, which has one seat in the Assembly, is also an ally of and it's in discussion to decide on its vote.

Chief Minister Palaniswami, who took over the government along with 30 ministers on Thursday, is also meeting the MLAs in his faction, stationed in a resort near Chennai, before the motion. He was expected to visit Bengaluru to meet the party General Secretary V K Sasikala, who has been sentenced to complete four-year imprisonment in Bengaluru jail in a disproportionate assets case. However, the party leaders said that his visit to Bengaluru may be scheduled after the Assembly meeting on Saturday.

Palaniswami was chosen by the Sasikala faction, which is now led by party deputy general secretary T T V Dinakaran, as former chief minister Panneerselvam revolted against the leadership, alleging he was forced to resign by Sasikala and other party leaders.

Following the swearing-in of Palaniswami, Panneerselvam's official residence in Chennai and his residence and office in his hometown Theni, were reportedly attacked by the other faction.

The Panneerselvam faction has seemingly weakened after Sasikala selected Palaniswami as the Legislature Party leader immediately after she was convicted on Wednesday, with the majority of the MLAs are said to be staying together in the resort near Chennai on their own will and may back the Palaniswami faction in the floor test.

On Friday, the E Madhusudanan, who has been the party's presidium chairman and joined the Panneerselvam faction now, issued a statement expelling Sasikala, her relative Dinakaran claiming that he still holds the powers of the presidium chairman. The Sasikala faction has earlier stated that they have expelled Madhusudanan from the position.

Security has been increased at Marina Beach, which was the epicentre of the recent Jallikattu protest, as there were messages asking those who support Panneerselvam should join at Marina Beach to protest against the Sasikala faction and the government formed under Palaniswami.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and a Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan told reporters that the state should be saved from the government run by a family and said that the Palaniswami government's future will be decided in the confidence voting. BJP, which has been looking for an entry into the state for some time now, has no member in the Assembly.

Governor C Vidyasagar Rao, who did not taken a call on the formation of the government for almost 10 days after the Panneerselvam government stepped down, on Thursday invited Palaniswami to form the government and asked to go for vote of confidence of the Assembly within 15 days. However, without waiting for a few days, decided to go for vote of confidence on Saturday and has kept its MLAs united in the resort, where they have been staying for more than a week now. Panneerselvam faction, however claims that the sentiments of the people are with them. Panneerselvam, who earlier stated with confidence that he will win majority in the Assembly, is now preparing for a larger protest against the family in