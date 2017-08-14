Panneerselvam meets Modi amid speculations of AIADMK merger

Former Chief Minister Prime Minister Modi on Monday and discussed the political situation in the state, including the possibility of the of factions.

Talking to the media, he said he had detailed discussions with the Prime Minister on the prevailing political situation, the stance of government headed by K. Palanisamy and the problems facing the state.

Asked if it would be right to speculate that the of the two factions headed by him and the Chief Minister came up for discussion, Panneerselvam said: "You can speculate whatever you want."

MP V Maitreyan, who accompanied Panneerselvam, said the political atmosphere in was discussed.

"But it would be demeaning to say that the Prime Minister is involved in the affairs of another party," he added.

Asked about the possibility of AIADMK's merger, Panneerselvam said whatever decision he would take would be in the interest of the people of and in accordance with the thinking of the party cadre.