Paresh Rawal apologises for 'bar-wala' retort to Congress' chai-wala jibe

In a mid-night drama, veteran actor and (BJP) MP wrote and deleted a tweet regarding the 'Yuva Desh's derogatory meme. However, he later issued an apology for 'hurting feelings'.

In the tweet that is now deleted, he wrote, "Our Chai-Wala is any day better than your Bar-Wala !"

The 67-year-old actor-turned-politician was responding to the 'Indian Youth Congress' online magazine 'Yuva Desh,' where they tweeted a picture of Prime Minister Modi in conversation with US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister

However, later he issued an apology and wrote, "Deleted the tweet as it's in bad taste and I apologise for hurting feelings."

For the unversed, 'Yuva Desh's meme showed a picture of Prime Minister Modi in conversation with the United States President and Prime Minister, asking them if they were aware of the various 'memes' on him, which have been circulated on by the Opposition.

Hours after the tweet was put out, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani took notice and asked if vice-president Rahul Gandhi would approve of such a jibe at the country's head.

The disapproved and rejected its online magazine's derogatory tweet, saying that the party's culture imbibed respect for the prime minister and all political opponents.

Yuva Desh's original tweet, however, now stands deleted.

On the same note, this is not the first time that the has referenced the prime minister's beginning as a tea vendor.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)