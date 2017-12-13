Parliament Winter Session: Opposition to meet tomorrow for floor strategy

Seeking to corner the on several issues, the leaders of key opposition parties will meet tomorrow to work out their floor strategy for Parliament's Winter Session beginning Friday.



The session is scheduled to end on January 5.



president-elect may attend the meeting to be chaired by the Leader of the Opposition in the Ghulam Nabi Azad, opposition sources said.It will be held at Azad's office in ahead of the all-party meeting in the evening tomorrow."Gandhi had attended such a meeting in the past too. So, he may come for the meeting of the opposition parties tomorrow as well," they said.According to them, the leaders may take up the issues such as the killing of a Bengali worker in BJP-ruled Rajasthan, and"Plus, there are issues relating to the agrarian crisis and the devastation caused by Cyclone Ockhi in southern state," they added.Besides the Congress, the leaders of the Left parties, SP, BSP, and others are expected to take part in the scheduled discussion.