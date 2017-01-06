Parties with similar views are welcome by Akhilesh: SP leader on alliance

The (SP) on Friday said it would definitely look forward to the formation of an alliance for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, adding that the party would welcome those who have similar views as them.

"As far as an alliance is concerned, we will definitely look forward to it. The parties who are willing to work for Uttar Pradesh's development, who support our party and have similar views as our's, then they are most welcome by Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav," leader Jyoti Singh said.

She further said that the would contest the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections under Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav's leadership and the manifesto of the polls would also be prepared accordingly.

Reacting on the rift between patron and Akhilesh, Juhi said: "As far Mulayam Singh is concerned, he and his blessing are very important for us. If our father in unhappy then we will try our best to make him understand and resolve the problems."

Mulayam earlier on Wednesday categorically stated that his party would not enter into an alliance for the assembly polls.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief also said that the party, which emerges victorious in the politically crucial state finally goes on to conquer the throne of Delhi.

Meanwhile, Mulayam also announced the first list of candidates for next year's polls.

"We have declared the list of 325 candidates for the 2017 assembly polls. 78 seats still remain. Name of candidates for rest of the 78 seats will be announced soon," he said.

Mulayam announced the first list of candidates in the absence of his son and Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, who is at loggerheads with his uncle and bete noire Shivpal Yadav over the distribution of tickets.

Mulayam announced the name of his brother Shivpal from Jaswant Nagar Assembly seat.

Akhilesh's name did not figure in the first list.

Mulayam, however, said that his son being the chief minister can contest from any assembly seat he wishes to.