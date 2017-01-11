'Party-hopping' Navjot Singh Sidhu has lost direction in politics: BJP

With reports hovering of Navjot Singh Sidhu expecting to join Congress soon, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday said the Cricketer-turned-politician has completely lost his direction in politics, as signified by his 'party-hopping' decisions.
"Like I said earlier also unfortunately Navjot Singh Sidhu, who had such a high reputation for the reason best known to him has lost direction in the politics. He started hopping from one party to another and now desperately clinging to Congress party," BJP leaders S. Prakash told ANI.
According to reports, Sidhu, who quit the BJP in September and kept the Aam Aadmi Party hanging for weeks, had indicated he would join the Congress on January 9 but the plan was changed.
The BJP unit in Amritsar is apprehensive of a possible split in the event of former BJP member of Parliament Navjot Singh Sidhu joining the Congress party even as his wife and BJP MLA from Amritsar East assembly constituency Navjot Kaur Sidhu has already shifted loyalty to the Congress ahead of the assembly elections in the state.
A group of Sidhu loyalists held a meeting on Monday to decide the future course of action if Sidhu announces his decision to join the Congress party.
The Congress' offer to Navjot Sidhu so far is the Amritsar East Assembly seat for him to contest and the Deputy Chief Minister's post if the party wins. Sidhu had reportedly agreed to this, paring down an initial demand of 18 seats, but now wants some more.
The Sidhu camp said the current Congress offer barely matches the Aam Aadmi Party offer that he spurned.
Sidhu quit the BJP last year and has been negotiating with rivals AAP and the Congress since July to settle on his next political destination.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU