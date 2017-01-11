'Party-hopping' Navjot Singh Sidhu has lost direction in politics: BJP

With reports hovering of expecting to join soon, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday said the Cricketer-turned-politician has completely lost his direction in politics, as signified by his 'party-hopping' decisions.

"Like I said earlier also unfortunately Navjot Singh Sidhu, who had such a high reputation for the reason best known to him has lost direction in the politics. He started hopping from one party to another and now desperately clinging to party," leaders S. Prakash told ANI.

According to reports, Sidhu, who quit the in September and kept the hanging for weeks, had indicated he would join the on January 9 but the plan was changed.

The unit in Amritsar is apprehensive of a possible split in the event of former member of Parliament joining the party even as his wife and MLA from Amritsar East assembly constituency Navjot Kaur Sidhu has already shifted loyalty to the ahead of the assembly elections in the state.

A group of Sidhu loyalists held a meeting on Monday to decide the future course of action if Sidhu announces his decision to join the party.

The Congress' offer to Navjot Sidhu so far is the Amritsar East Assembly seat for him to contest and the Deputy Chief Minister's post if the party wins. Sidhu had reportedly agreed to this, paring down an initial demand of 18 seats, but now wants some more.

The Sidhu camp said the current offer barely matches the offer that he spurned.

Sidhu quit the last year and has been negotiating with rivals AAP and the since July to settle on his next political destination.