Patch up on cards? Akhilesh meets sulking Netaji

Even as the battle over the party's symbol 'cycle' continued unabated, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister met his father and patron at the latter's residence in Lucknow amid speculations of a patch-up on the cards.

Mulayam's younger brother and close confidante Shivpal Yadav, however, said that he was not aware about any such meeting, but added that he would definitely attend it if invited.

This came as reports earlier suggested that the father-son duo had a telephonic conversation.

The Yadavs have plunged their party into a crisis just as Uttar Pradesh gets ready to vote.

Akhilesh has, with the backing of thousands of party workers, replaced his father as the party chief.

77-year-old Mulayam has said that's a no-go and that his camp - considerably smaller than that of his son's - is what should be recognised as the legitimate Samajwadi Party.

Mulayam met the Election Commission on Monday to demand that the party symbol - the cycle - remain his property.

However, earlier in the day, Akhilesh's mentor and uncle Ram Gopal Yadav met the Election Commission to present a counter-claim.

At a party gathering on Sunday in Lucknow, Akhilesh was named president of the SP. He then pushed his father into retirement by declaring he would now function as patron and mentor.

Mulayam and his aides like Shivpal and Amar Singh have insisted his faction is the legit SP.