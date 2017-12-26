Patidars, OBCs find equal representation in Rupani's Gujarat cabinet

Having formed the government again with 99 seats after a closely fought election, the ruling (BJP) on Tuesday struck a balance between Patidar and other backward class (OBC) representation in its newly formed cabinet of ministers.

Administered by Governor O P Kohli, chief Vijay Rupani's team of 19 ministers, including deputy chief Nitin Patel, and other eight cabinet ministers took the oath of office and secrecy at the state secretariat in The rest 10 took oath as ministers of state (MoS).

However, the government has struck a balance by inducting six ministers each from Patidar and OBC community, followed by three scheduled tribe (ST), one Dalit and four from general category including two Kshatriyas, one Brahmin and one Jain.

The move gains significance in the light of the recently concluded state assembly elections which was largely fought around castes and communities, having seen other community leaders like and winning from their respective seats. The Patidar quota agitation had also added much fuel to the anti-establishment mood in certain parts of the state.

Region-wise, the new cabinet sees a significant representation by Saurashtra where ended up performing poorly in the recent elections, that led to Congress bagging a decent lead. As a result, the new cabinet has seven ministers from the region, followed by South Gujarat, one of the major epicentres of Patidar agitation.

The ruling party has been cautious to balance all sorts of representation to ensure gaining ground lost during the recent elections. For instance, having ceded seats to Congress in the rural areas, has inducted 13 members of legislative assembly (MLAs) representing rural areas as ministers, with rest seven coming from urban areas.

The swearing-in ceremony saw the presence of Modi, President Amit Shah, central ministers Nitin Gadkari and Ravi Shankar Prasad, senior leaders like L K Advani and Anandiben Patel as well as chief ministers of ruled as well as allied states including Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, and Goa, among others.

While the won 99 seats out of the total 182 in the state assembly elections this month, it recently bagged unconditional support from an independent candidate, taking its total tally to 100.

Apart from Rupani and as chief and deputy chief minister, some of the repeats in the ministerial team include Bhupendrasinh Chudasama, Pradipsinh Jadeja, Parsottam Solanki, Ganpat Vasava, Vasan Ahir and Jayesh Radadiya. However, also brought in some of its old guards such as former finance Saurabh Patel and former state party chief R C Faldu in the cabinet.

On the other hand, the party has conspicuously dropped former Babu Bokhiria, who recently defeated Congress heavyweight Arjun Modhwadia from Porbandar.

Meanwhile, while 19 ministers in the Rupani-Patel team are male, has inducted one female MLA, Vibhavriben Dave from Bhavnagar East constituency as MoS.