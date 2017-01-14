Peace pact that is the cause of strife, economic blockade

On the eve of polls, unseen accord between the Centre and Manipur could have huge bearing on results

On August 3, 2015, when the Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government and the Nationalist Socialist Council of Nagaland-Isak Muivah (NSCN-IM) reached a peace accord, there was jubilation all around. Modi met Thuingaleng Mui-vah, the reclusive and legendary leader of what is now the longest-running insurgency in South Asia, and holding him solicitously by the arm, led him to the table to sign the documents: The symbolism of this was lost on no one. Few paid attention to the fine print in the agreement, which was never made public. Much like the Rs 500 and Rs ...

Aditi Phadnis