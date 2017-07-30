People loyal to us won't fall in BJP's trap: Congress on poaching of MLAs

With six Congress MLAs having quit in Gujarat, Congress have accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of corrupt practices to lure members from their party.

Speaking to ANI, Congress leader Arjun Modwadia, said that a new chapter has been opened by Prime Minister and President and that they are managing to expand this plan beyond Gujarat.

"Even though they don't have the majority, they manage to form the government through like they did in Gujarat and Manipur", he said, further accusing them of forming unethical alliances like they did in Bihar or the in Kashmir, which he termed to be anti-national.

He also said that the Gujarat Model is spreading beyond Gujarat because of Modi.

"They roam around with money to bribe people but the ones who have been loyal to the party will continue to be loyal to them and won't fall in their trap," he added.

Earlier, the on Sunday said that the grand old party is now a sinking ship as their cadres are losing faith in the party leadership.

"People are now aware that the Congress Party is now a sinking ship. And is not a trustworthy party anymore," Shahnawaz Hussain told ANI.

They said that the Congress has been making baseless allegation against the and further called on Congress president Sonia Gandhi to come up and clarify why their party is crumbling down like a deck of cards.

The developments come after at least six Congress MLAs in Gujarat resigned from the party to join the

